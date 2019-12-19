Home States Andhra Pradesh

Land prices likely to shoot up in Visakhapatnam

A large number of apartments, which are ready for occupation, have come up in the suburban areas.

Published: 19th December 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Visakhapatnam city

An aerial view of Visakhapatnam city (File photo| RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Realty boom has been predicted in Vizag in the wake of a hint by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the Port City may be developed as an Executive Capital of the State. Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, realty sector analysts have predicted that the prices of land, mostly in suburban areas particularly along the NH 16, will witness a steep rise soon after the official announcement on the capital development. The cost of housing will also escalate steeply. 

A large number of apartments, which are ready for occupation, have come up in the suburban areas. As many as 5,000 flats in apartments and group houses are up for sale between Kurmannapalem and Tagarapuvalasa. Hence, there will not be any problem to meet immediate housing needs of expected migration of people to Vizag in case of its development as the State’s executive capital.

The apartments are available in Atchutapuram, Pendurthy, Gajuwaka, Lankelapalem and Parawada. Flats are likely to cost more against the present prices, which are hovering around `2,200 to `10,000 per sq ft, according to CREDAI president B Srinivasa Rao. The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the supply of iron ore to the proposed integrated steel plant in Kadapa district.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the steel plant at Sunnapurallapalli and Peddanandluru villages in Jammalamadugu mandal on December 23. The plant will be completed within three years and it will provide employment to about 20,000 people. NMDC Director (Commercial) Alok Kumar Mehta and AP High-Grade Steel Limited CMD P Madhusudan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam high land prices
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp