Land prices likely to shoot up in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Realty boom has been predicted in Vizag in the wake of a hint by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the Port City may be developed as an Executive Capital of the State. Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, realty sector analysts have predicted that the prices of land, mostly in suburban areas particularly along the NH 16, will witness a steep rise soon after the official announcement on the capital development. The cost of housing will also escalate steeply.

A large number of apartments, which are ready for occupation, have come up in the suburban areas. As many as 5,000 flats in apartments and group houses are up for sale between Kurmannapalem and Tagarapuvalasa. Hence, there will not be any problem to meet immediate housing needs of expected migration of people to Vizag in case of its development as the State’s executive capital.

The apartments are available in Atchutapuram, Pendurthy, Gajuwaka, Lankelapalem and Parawada. Flats are likely to cost more against the present prices, which are hovering around `2,200 to `10,000 per sq ft, according to CREDAI president B Srinivasa Rao. The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the supply of iron ore to the proposed integrated steel plant in Kadapa district.

