MGNREGS works worth Rs 50 cr to be  taken up in each Andhra Assembly segment

The government has so far spent Rs 4,423.09 crore out of the total Rs 6,621.99 crore allocated by the Centre.

Published: 19th December 2019 09:22 AM

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File Photo | S Vijayakrishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said the government will spend Rs 8,000 crore for taking up Rs 50 crore worth MGNREGS works each in all the 175 Assembly constituencies. Speaking at a review meeting with ministers, public representatives and officials of 10 districts at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Peddireddy said approvals have already been given for taking up Rs 2,000 crore worth works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The government has so far spent Rs 4,423.09 crore out of the total Rs 6,621.99 crore allocated by the Centre. Proposals for construction of 8,146 village secretariat buildings across the State have been made and administrative sanction has been given for the construction of 5,202, for which Rs 1,582.80 crore will be spent.There will be no delay in payment of bills for the works taken up under MGNREGS, Peddireddy said and added that the government already cleared Rs 700 crore bills and will soon release Rs 300 crore.

“There were allegations that the previous government paid the MGNREGS funds for the works taken up under ‘Neeru -Chettu’ scheme and made advance payments despite not getting the funds from the Centre. Vigilance inquiry is being conducted on the issue and the bills will be cleared after the completion of the probe,’’ he said.

