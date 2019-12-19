Minor girl sexually assaulted in Andhra, police file charge sheet in 48 hours

By Express News Service

ELURU: Even before the enactment of the Disha Act, which mandates completion of investigation and trial of any case related to sexual assault on women and children within 21 days, Pedavegi police have filed a charge sheet in a sexual assault case on a minor girl within 48 hours.

According to police, P Anand Kumar (23) of K Kannapuram village in Pedavegi Mandal, sexually assaulted the girl on Monday after forcibly entering her house. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, police registered a case against the accused under various Sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and Prevention of Child Marriage Act.

It was alleged that the accused was harassing the first year Intermediate girl for quite some time to marry him. As per the instructions of West Godavari SP Navdeep Singh Grewal, the police probed the case and also obtained the birth certificate of the girl from the ZP school where she studied.

After gathering enough evidence, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday and the charge sheet was filed in the Fifth Additional District and Sessions-cum-special court for the trial of offences against women, Eluru Rural Circle Inspector A Srinivasa Rao said. The court remanded the accused to judicial custody till December 31.

SP Navdeep Singh said the investigating officers, public prosecutor D Prabhakar Rao and the Zilla Parishad High School principal played an important role in the speedy investigation of the case and filing of the charge sheet against the accused within 48 hours of committing the offence.