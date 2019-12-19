Home States Andhra Pradesh

OCTOPUS security cover for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan after panel report 

The Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) is an elite force for counter-terror operations.

Published: 19th December 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A special force Octopus has been inducted to CM sir security force to enhance the security cover.

A special force Octopus has been inducted to CM sir security force to enhance the security cover. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The security cover of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been strengthened with the induction of OCTOPUS, replacing the Greyhounds commandos on Wednesday. The decision was taken by the State government following the suggestions of the Security Review Committee headed by DGP Gautam Sawang. 

OCTOPUS commandoes replaced the Greyhounds commandos

The Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) is an elite force for counter-terror operations. According to officials, a total of five teams, with six personnel in each, will provide security cover to the CM round the clock.

