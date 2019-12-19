POCSO case accused in Andhra Pradesh tries to end life

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 20-year-old youngster accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Tangutur mandal on Wednesday. He was shifted to a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

According to the victim’s family members, the Tangatur SI received a call from a girl in Karunmanchi village that she was being harassed by a group of eight college students. Later, the SI went to an accused’s house, where he got involved in a verbal spat with his father.

The duo claims that they went to the Spandana programme to complain that the SI had humiliated them in public. Consequently, the SI booked a POCSO case against all the eight accused youngsters out of spite. The Ongole DSP has ordered circle inspector Ajay Kumar to conduct an inquiry.