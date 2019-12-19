Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prepare plans to build 6 ports, lay focus on Machilipatnam: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

The officials were told to take steps for the construction of Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports in the first phase. 

Published: 19th December 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to prepare plans for the construction of ports in Dugarajapatnam, Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nakkapalli, Kalingapatnam and Bhavanapadu.  The officials were told to take steps for the construction of Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports in the first phase. 

Speaking at a review meeting with officials of Industries department at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked them to ensure speedy completion of Machilipatnam port as the land is ready and take steps to make land available for the remaining ports.

Listing the priorities of his government, Jagan said, “If someone asks for my priorities, I will tell that my first priority will be the implementation of Navaratnas and Nadu-Nedu. My second priority is to build six lakh houses every year.

Expansion of the canals that take water to Rayalaseema projects is my third priority and completion of ‘Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi’ by taking Godavari water through Polavaram left the main canal is the fourth. My fifth priority is to take the Godavari water from Polavaram to Banakacharla through Bollapalli reservoir and the sixth is to supply drinking water to every district through water grid. 

