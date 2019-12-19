Rs 240 cr worth proposals for Andhra Pradesh rural drainage

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After cancelling the former TDP government’s rural drainage proposals, the State government has ordered the panchayat raj and rural water supply department officials to submit fresh proposals on Assembly constituency-wise village drainage works.

Following the State government’s directive, the district officials are formulating plans to undertake drainage works at a cost of Rs 20 crore per constituency. Thus for the 12 constituencies of the district, the cost may add up to Rs 240 crores.

The State government will utilise the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds to cover 70 per cent of the expenditure. Funding for the rest will be given by the Swachhandra Corporation. According to reports, proposals are being floated to undertake the works at a cost of Rs 3,700 per metre.