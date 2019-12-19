Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag may become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, IT sector to get boost 

Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (iTAAP) president RL Narayana said, “There will certainly be a positive impact."

Published: 19th December 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

IT sector, techie, computers, office

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   With Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinting of an executive capital in Vizag, aficionados of IT sector said another international airport in the city will not only boost air connectivity and infrastructure development but also bring many big-ticket companies to Vizag. 

Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (iTAAP) president RL Narayana said, “There will certainly be a positive impact. Growth of the IT sector had suffered due to lack of air connectivity. Now if Bhogapuram international airport comes up soon, it will improve connectivity, an important ingredient for IT growth.”

 This apart, he said if social infrastructure such as roads, parks, schools, clubs are also spruced up, many multinational companies may invest in the city. The local talent can get many job opportunities here. Owing to its unique identity, the city will set up its own benchmark in all sectors, including IT, he added. 
Sankhya Technologies director MMR Bulusu said IT enables decentralisation empowering citizens. If the executive capital comes up in Vizag, it will accelerate IT growth and lead to higher employment generation. 

He recalled former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the digital valley (Rushikonda IT Park) in the city. Stating that these are challenging times for the global economy, Bulusu hoped Andhra Pradesh will come up with innovative IT solutions to solve global challenges.  

Fluentgrid, corporate affairs, vice president Winston SK Adam said there has been a demand to make the city as IT destination of the State. If the government decides to set up executive capital here, the city will reap rich rewards. Those multinational companies MNCs shying away from Vizag due to lack of good air connectivity will come rushing here, he said. Besides, decision-making will be faster.  A delegation of American Telugu Association will visit the IT SEZ on Thursday to explore the possibility of tying up with software units, Bulusu observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vizag executive capital IT sector boost Visakhapatnam
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp