Vizag may become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, IT sector to get boost 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinting of an executive capital in Vizag, aficionados of IT sector said another international airport in the city will not only boost air connectivity and infrastructure development but also bring many big-ticket companies to Vizag.

Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (iTAAP) president RL Narayana said, “There will certainly be a positive impact. Growth of the IT sector had suffered due to lack of air connectivity. Now if Bhogapuram international airport comes up soon, it will improve connectivity, an important ingredient for IT growth.”

This apart, he said if social infrastructure such as roads, parks, schools, clubs are also spruced up, many multinational companies may invest in the city. The local talent can get many job opportunities here. Owing to its unique identity, the city will set up its own benchmark in all sectors, including IT, he added.

Sankhya Technologies director MMR Bulusu said IT enables decentralisation empowering citizens. If the executive capital comes up in Vizag, it will accelerate IT growth and lead to higher employment generation.

He recalled former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the digital valley (Rushikonda IT Park) in the city. Stating that these are challenging times for the global economy, Bulusu hoped Andhra Pradesh will come up with innovative IT solutions to solve global challenges.

Fluentgrid, corporate affairs, vice president Winston SK Adam said there has been a demand to make the city as IT destination of the State. If the government decides to set up executive capital here, the city will reap rich rewards. Those multinational companies MNCs shying away from Vizag due to lack of good air connectivity will come rushing here, he said. Besides, decision-making will be faster. A delegation of American Telugu Association will visit the IT SEZ on Thursday to explore the possibility of tying up with software units, Bulusu observed.