Will make cops lick my boots after TD returns: Former TDP MP Diwakar Reddy

ANANTAPUR: Former Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy once again made controversial remarks against the police saying that he will make police officials lick his boots once the party returns to power. He made the comments against the police officials in the district, barring the Superintendent of Police (SP), in front of party president and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

Alleging that police are harassing TDP cadre by pressuring them to join the ruling party and foisting cases against TDP cadre including retired government officials, Diwakar Reddy said Naidu had been professing peace all through his political career. “This, going peacefully, will not work out in politics. Jagan (Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) is not your brother or son.

Earlier (before elections) also I told you that Jagan does not have even 10 per cent of the good qualities of his father (YS Rajasekhara Reddy),’’ he said. Alleging that the police are pressurising TDP cadre to join YSR Congress, Diwakar Reddy said the police are bending on their knees (before the ruling party leaders) barring the SP.

“I know that the SP is a good man, but he is also under pressure. I am telling now those policemen who are acting at the behest of the ruling party will not be spared. These police officers will have service of more than 10 years. Once our government returns, I will make these policemen lick my boots,’’ he said.

He also took exception to Naidu’s visit to districts. “It is too early for you to tour districts,’’ the former MP opined.