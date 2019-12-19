Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will make cops lick my boots after TD returns: Former TDP MP Diwakar Reddy

Former Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy alleged that police are harassing TDP cadre by pressuring them to join the ruling party and foisting cases against them, including retired government officials.

Published: 19th December 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

JC Diwakar Reddy addressing a meeting

JC Diwakar Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy once again made controversial remarks against the police saying that he will make police officials lick his boots once the party returns to power. He made the comments against the police officials in the district, barring the Superintendent of Police (SP), in front of party president and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

Alleging that police are harassing TDP cadre by pressuring them to join the ruling party and foisting cases against TDP cadre including retired government officials, Diwakar Reddy said Naidu had been professing peace all through his political career. “This, going peacefully, will not work out in politics. Jagan (Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) is not your brother or son.

Earlier (before elections) also I told you that Jagan does not have even 10 per cent of the good qualities of his father (YS Rajasekhara Reddy),’’ he said. Alleging that the police are pressurising TDP cadre to join YSR Congress, Diwakar Reddy said the police are bending on their knees (before the ruling party leaders) barring the SP.

“I know that the SP is a good man, but he is also under pressure. I am telling now those policemen who are acting at the behest of the ruling party will not be spared. These police officers will have service of more than 10 years. Once our government returns, I will make these policemen lick my boots,’’ he said.
He also took exception to Naidu’s visit to districts. “It is too early for you to tour districts,’’ the former MP opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwakar Reddy TDP MLA
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp