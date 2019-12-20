73,325 found ineligible in YSR Navasakam survey

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Village volunteers are hard at work once again in conducting a re-survey to find out eligible persons, after 73,350 people were found to be ineligible in the YSR Navasakam survey. The list of ineligible beneficiaries was prepared after the conclusion of the Navasakam survey conducted by the newly appointed village / ward volunteers.

The district authorities found that 73,350 out of 3.75 lakh people in the district will miss out on various social welfare pension schemes for different categories such as old age, widows, disabled, single women.

As per orders from higher authorities, the volunteers will re-confirm the eligibility of those persons possessing more than 10 acres land, family members who are getting pensionstwice with one ration card, taxpayers, government employees and people consuming more than 300 units of electricity per month.

Some pensioners even possess properties in cities and villages. Such fraudsters will be weeded out via this re-survey.

If any one is unable to submit relevant certificates, their name will be deleted from the beneficiary list with immediate effect.

“As per the directives of higher authorities we are going to take up re-survey to find out the eligibility of those whose names are included in the list. We came to know that, some eligible beneficiaries missed out and after the re-survey their names will be included in the fresh lists which will be sent to the government,” a village secretary said.