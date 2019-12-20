ACB raid on Andhra Pradesh BC welfare hostel

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Boys Hostel in Vodarevu village, Chirala mandal on Thursday.

ACB- Guntur additional DSP and in-charge of Prakasam district, A Suresh Babu and his team conducted the raids.

Receiving prior information of the raids, hostel warden Hari Prasad reportedly locked some rooms and fled. The ACB team broke open those rooms which contained registers of the financial records of the welfare hostel.

According to ACB officials, the hostel warden was deceiving the government by procuring funds for students in excess of the actual student strength of the hostel.

They found, currently only nine students resided there but the records showed 87 on the rolls. “After cross-checking the data we will reveal further details,” A Suresh Babu said.