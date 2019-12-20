ACB unearths Rs 1.71 crore assets from Andhra Pradesh Transco ASP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank officer, who earlier worked in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, came under the radar of the ACB and he was allegedly found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.71 crore during searches at his office, residence and houses of his family members on Thursday. Though the ASP cried foul alleging that the ACB did not enquire properly before conducting the raids on his residence and office, ACB officials said they acted with specific information that he possessed disproportionate assets.

The searches were conducted at the office and residence of Tangella Harikrishna, ASP-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer, APTransco (APEPDCL), at Ramnagar in the city and also at the houses of his family members at five places in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada. His total assets are worth Rs 2.74 crore. He was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.71 crore. The assets include gold worth Rs 6.64 lakh, silver worth Rs 2 lakh and household appliances worth Rs 19 lakh, an ACB release said.