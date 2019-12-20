Andhra Information Technology Minister Mekapati predicts investment flow to Vizag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the remarks of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that Visakhapatnam may be the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh could be a crucial turning point for industrial development in the State. “Once it gets the executive capital status, the port city will witness a flow of industries and investments. The Chief Minister will not go back on his promise and he will not give any assurance without making proper exercise,’’ Goutham Reddy said.

Participating in a conference conducted by US Consulate in Hyderabad on strengthening the US-India collaboration in defence manufacturing and innovation, he said Visakhapatnam was the second destination for investors in combined AP after Hyderabad.

“The 900-km vast coastline is a boon to the State. It will boost investments in defence sector,’’ he opined.

He urged US Consul General Joel Reifman to invest in the State.

Responding positively, Reifman said they were ready to invest in AP.