Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra police arrest mother-daughter murder case accused

Killer doubted Lakshmi’s fidelity, claimed daughter was not his own

Published: 20th December 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

SP Siddharth Kaushal presenting the double murder accused Koteswara Rao before the media here at the SP office

SP Siddharth Kaushal presenting the double murder accused Koteswara Rao before the media here at the SP office. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The police have arrested the main accused in the sensational mother and child double murder case. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal presented the accused A Koteswara Rao, the husband of the murdered woman before the media here at his office on Thursday evening and explained the case details.

He said on December 3, the bodies of an unknown woman (20) and an 11-month-old child were found in a field adjoining the Pernamitta-Marellaguntapalem Road. Eye witnesses said that a man had hit the woman on the head with a stone and slashed the child’s throat with a knife, killing them both on the spot. Later, he doused their bodies in petrol and set them on fire after which he fled on his bike. Based on the report of the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Maddipadu police refiled a case and the Ongole rural Circle Inspector began investigation.

Facing immense media scrutiny, the district police formed special teams to conduct investigation across the district in order to identify the deceased duo. Their particulars along with the suspect’s profile and portrait were shared on print and social media announcing that `1 lakh cash reward would be given to anyone who can provide their details.

The deceased were finally identified as Sri Lakshmi and her daughter Vaishnavi, residents of Addanki by their relatives.

They claimed that Lakshmi’s husband and in-laws may be responsible behind the heinous crime. Police checked the CCTV footage of the day of murder and found that the husband fits the profile of the murderer.

For the past few months, Koteswara Rao was suspecting his wife’s fidelity and claimed that their daughter was not his.

Prior to her death, Sri Lakshmi called her sister Jayalakshmi and said that her husband was doubting her fidelity and torturing her. He had also threatened to kill her. On December 9, Jayalakshmi called Koteswara Rao and asked him to give the telephone to Srilakshmi in order to speak to her. He replied that he was at the hospital and would ask his wife to call him in the evening. On Thursday, he was arrested near the agricultural market yard and his statement wasrecorded. The accused pleaded guilty to his crimes.

Koteswara said that he hatched the plan to murder his wife and child sometime back. On December 3, to create an alibi, he turned up at his workplace as usual. Later, he took his colleague’s bike and went home, quarrelled with his wife and took her along with their daughter to the crime scene and killed them. He also sustained minor burns, while burning the bodies. He returned to work by 6 pm and registered his attendance.

The SP appreciated Investigation Officer DSP- Ongole KVVN Prasad, Ongole rural CI P Subba Rao, Addanki CI Ashok Vardhan, Maddipadu SI SK Khader Basha, SI Kothapatnam M Srinivasa Rao for their dedication in solving the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh twin murder case Andhra Pradesh mother daughter murder case
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp