Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan’s 3-capital proposal creates ripples in parties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks on the floor of the Assembly on the last day of the winter session hinting at three capitals for the State — Legislative in Amaravati, Executive in Viskhapatnam and Judiciary in Kurnool — has creates ripples in all political parties in the State, including the ruling YSRC.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, senior YSRC leader and Sattenapalle MLA Ambati Rambabu said Jagan Mohan Reddy, considering holistic development of all three regions — Rayalaseema, delta and Uttarandhra — of the State has proposed the three-capital concept and it was well-received by the people.

“Decentralisation is the need of the hour for the development of the State. We have suffered in the past due to centralised development. Only Hyderabad got developed in the undivided State and after bifurcation we saw the result of it. Hence, we should learn a lesson and adopt a decentralised development model,” he maintained. Finding fault with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is opposing the decentralised development concept, Ambati said the TDP chief has promoted Amaravati with a vested interest. “His plans were to do real estate business with lands pooled from the farmers in the name of capital city construction. People are aware of it,” he said.

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani said centralised development will create regional imbalances. He said the State government will take a final call on the capital city only after the expert committee submits its report.

However, YSRC MLA from Narsaraopet Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy differed with his party colleagues. “The Secretariat and Assembly should be located at the same place,’’ he said, adding that it was his personal opinion. Srinivasa Reddy said Visakhapatnam should be made the financial capital.

“People of AP have already suffered a lot due to bifurcation. A repeat of such a situation should be avoided,’’ he said adding that he would express his views before Jagan Mohan Reddy. The MLA also opined that the Chief Minister will take a final decision only after the expert committee submits its report.

Meanwhile, senior TDP leader Kondru Murali, who hails from Srikakulam district, came out against his party’s stand on the three capital issue. “Making Visakhapatnam the executive capital will boost development in the region,’’ he opined and supported Jagan on the issue. “I will try to convince Naidu over the issue and if I could not, I will have to take a decision on continuing in the party,’’ he said.

Deputy Chairman in Legislative Council and TDP MLC Reddy Subramanyam found fault with the three-capital concept. “Jagan Mohan Reddy has created a confusion among the people with his remarks. Having three capitals is not practical,’’ he said.

Joining the debate, former minister P Narayana urged the YSRC government not to create hardships to the farmers of Amaravati region, who parted their lands, in the process of going vindictive against the Opposition TDP. “If there are any irregularities in the Amaravati capital construction, probe them and punish the guilty,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks show his political immaturity. “Development should be decentralised, not the administration,’’ he said adding that the government employees, who are settling down in Amaravati just now, will have to face problems in moving to Visakhapatnam if the port city is made the executive capital.