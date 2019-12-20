Andhra Pradesh Governor inaugurates National Roller Skating Championship

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurated the 57th National Roller Skating Championship at a function held at VMRDA Park here on Thursday. The inaugural ceremony began with a march past by more than 3,500 participants from 19 States.

The Governor stressed on the importance of sports in the growth of a child as well as the nation. Stating that skating will help improve one's physical fitness, he said sports will inculcate team spirit among the players to achieve the goal. The Governor declared the championship open by releasing balloons and pigeons as a symbol of peace and prosperity.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi said sports will unite players from all States. He said the city has all infrastructure facilities to host the Asian championship.

Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) president Tulasi Ram Agarwal said the RSFI will be forwarding the bid for hosting the upcoming Asian Championship to be held in 2020 in Visakhapatnam.