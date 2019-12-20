Arrangements in full swing for Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit

By Express News Service

KADAPA: District collector C Hari Kiran has directed officials concerned to complete the arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by December 21.

He inspected the ongoing arrangements at RIMS here on Thursday. He also visited the newly constructed dormitory for attendants of patients on RIMS premises.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Chief Minister would be on a three-day visit to the district from December 23.

During his visit, he would lay the foundation stone for the construction of steel factory, ‘AP High Grade Steel Corporation Limited’, unveil a pylon and address a public meeting. Jagan would also participate in various development works in Pulivendula, Jammalamadugu and Rayachoti.

The collector monitored the construction of dais for public meeting and helipad at Nelaturu in Duvvur mandal. He inspected the parking lots and VIP enclosures and directed officials to erect barricades to regulate crowd and get the footpaths painted.