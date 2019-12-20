Don't get misled by leaders, TDP cadre tell Naidu

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu faced the heat of discontent as some party workers and activists criticised him during a meeting held here on Thursday.

During the meeting with party activists, TDP State cultural division leader Veeranjaneyulu expressed dissatisfaction over the way in which Naidu was leading the party.

“Know the ground realities from the activists. Do not rely only on the words of the leaders, who are on the dais and do not be misguided by thunderous applauds (you get),” he told Naidu. Interestingly, Veeranjaneyulu got huge support from the activists for his comments.

Sensing the mood of the activists, former MP JC Diwakar Reddy interfered and snatched the microphone from Veeranjanyulu, but he also ended up making some comments against Naidu.

Moreover, JC also made some humiliating comments against the police for which he incurred the wrath of the police association, which demanded his apology.

Some TDP activists from Guntakal told Naidu that no senior leader was available in their area to strengthen the party.

Activists from Kadiri told Naidu that Attaar Chand Basha was elected on YSRC ticket in 2014 and later he joined the TDP. His presence had divided the TDP into two groups, the activists complained to their leader.

Meanwhile, addressing the party workers, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRC government was targeting the properties of the TDP leaders.

He said that so far there were 650 attacks against the TDP activists in the district and three persons had been murdered. Some police officials were working on the directions of the ruling party and harassing the TDP activists, he alleged. “We have set up a relief camp for TDP victims in Guntur, which reflects the severity of the situation,” he said.

“The YSRC government has set their aim on damaging the properties of TDP activists to demoralise and scare them. We have to fight against the misdeeds of the ruling party,” he said. He said that the buses of former MP JC Diwakar Reddy were seized.