Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don't get misled by leaders, TDP cadre tell Naidu

Some TDP activists from Guntakal told Naidu that no senior leader was available in their area to strengthen the party.

Published: 20th December 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu interacting with party workers during his visit to Anantapur district on Thursday.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu interacting with party workers during his visit to Anantapur district on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu faced the heat of discontent as some party workers and activists criticised him during a meeting held here on Thursday.
During the meeting with party activists, TDP State cultural division leader Veeranjaneyulu expressed dissatisfaction over the way in which Naidu was leading the party.

“Know the ground realities from the activists. Do not rely only on the words of the leaders, who are on the dais and do not be misguided by thunderous applauds (you get),” he told Naidu. Interestingly, Veeranjaneyulu got huge support from the activists for his comments.
Sensing the mood of the activists, former MP JC Diwakar Reddy interfered and snatched the microphone from Veeranjanyulu, but he also ended up making some comments against Naidu.

Moreover, JC also made some humiliating comments against the police for which he incurred the wrath of the police association, which demanded his apology.

Some TDP activists from Guntakal told Naidu that no senior leader was available in their area to strengthen the party.

Activists from Kadiri told Naidu that Attaar Chand Basha was elected on YSRC ticket in 2014 and later he joined the TDP. His presence had divided the TDP into two groups, the activists complained to their leader.
Meanwhile, addressing the party workers, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRC government was targeting the properties of the TDP leaders.

He said that so far there were 650 attacks against the TDP activists in the district and three persons had been murdered. Some police officials were working on the directions of the ruling party and harassing the TDP activists, he alleged. “We have set up a relief camp for TDP victims in Guntur, which reflects the severity of the situation,” he said.

“The YSRC government has set their aim on damaging the properties of TDP activists to demoralise and scare them. We have to fight against the misdeeds of the ruling party,” he said. He said that the buses of former MP JC Diwakar Reddy were seized.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp