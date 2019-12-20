Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former IAS officer GN Rao panel: Notices to State, Centre

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and State governments seeking their reply on a petition filed against GO No. 585

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and State governments seeking their reply on a petition filed against GO No. 585 under which an expert committee headed by former IAS officer GN Rao was constituted to look into the comprehensive development of the State including the capital. It directed the Union Home Secretary, State Chief Secretary, CRDA commissioner and pollution control board member-secretary, and other officials concerned to file a counter-affidavit and deferred hearing to February 3.

A division bench was dealing with a petition filed by Rythu Parirakshana Samithi secretary Dhanekula Rama Rao seeking directions to the State government to continue the capital construction as planned and cancel GO No. 585. When the counsel appearing for the petitioner Ambati Sudhakar Rao sought to raise the issue of three capitals suggested by in the Assembly the other day, the bench refused to entertain his argument. Advocate General S Sriram too objected when Rama Rao tried to raise the issue again.

