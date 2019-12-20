Lend a helping hand to Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to finance panel chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh is yet to recover from the losses suffered post bifurcation, the State government has appealed to the 15th Finance Commission to lend a helping hand to it. The Finance Commission was also urged to recommend Special Category Status to AP as promised by the Centre at the time of bifurcation.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with ministers and senior officials, in a meeting with 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday, made a detailed presentation on the present scenario in various sectors like social, economic, agriculture, industrial, service, health, education and basic infrastructure.

Of the total Rs 18,969.26 crore revenue deficit of AP, only Rs 3,979 crore reimbursement has been cleared so far. Against Rs 24,350 crore for the development of seven backward districts in the State, only Rs 1,050 crore has been allocated, Jagan said.

Explaining the importance of Polavaram, he said another Rs 12,000 crore is required to complete the national project and Rs 33,000 crore for the R&R package. Pointing out the danger posed to people of the region with the increase in water level in river Godavari to 41.15 metres due to project works, he stressed the need for implementing the R&R package at the earliest. A sum of Rs 16,000 crore is needed for Polavaram, including Rs 10,000 crore for R&R package in the ensuing financial year. He also emphasised the need for clearing the pending bills to the State with regard to the national project.

The CM explained the efforts to address the nutritional deficiency among poor people by providing quality rice enriched with minerals. Swarna variety fine rice will be provided to people under the Public Distribution System. A pilot project in this regard is being implemented in Srikakulam.

Jagan also explained how the school education system in the State is being reformed with innovative schemes like Nadu-Nedu, introduction of English medium from class I to VI in all government schools from the next academic year, Amma Vodi to address the school dropout rate and changes being brought out in higher education. Listing out the administrative reforms introduced by his government in the last six months, he said 1.3 lakh permanent jobs were created through the village/ward secretariat system. Steps were also taken for improvement of the health sector with the increase in the number of diseases covered under Aarogyasri, development of PHCs and government hospitals. Proposals were also made for the construction of 25 lakh houses for the poor, he said.

Drawing the attention of the Finance Commission Chairman to the perennial drought in Rayalaseema, and the need for interlinking Godavari-Penna rivers to address the issue, the Chief Minister said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 60,000 crore. For widening the canals to take flood water to projects in Rayalaseema, Rs 23,000 crore is needed and Rs 15,000 crore for Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, he said.

Highlighting the reforms in the power sector, he said the government is spending Rs 10,000 crore on power subsidy and Rs 32,000 crore is required for production of 10,000 MW solar power, which will lessen the subsidy burden on the State exchequer. He also mentioned the measures being taken for development of ports in the State. For provision of safe drinking water, Rs 11,150 crore is required to execute the water grid project, he said.