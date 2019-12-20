Minor girl molested by 40-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A minor girl was allegedly molested by a 40-year-old man at Railpet in Guntur on Thursday.

Kothapet police have filed a case under Sections 5, 6 and 376 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to Circle Inspector (CI) S Rajasekhara Reddy, the accused Venugopal, molested a 4-year-old girl in his house at Railpet on Wednesday night. .

Venugopal was a neighbour of the victim’s family and worked in a hotel. The girl’s father is a vegetable vendor and her mother works as a saleswoman at cloths showroom.

After returning home, the girl’s mother could not find her daughter and informed her husband. On way to the house, the girl’s father heard her scream from the accused’s house and barged into it.He found his daughter crying and laterlodged an FIR.

After the victim’s father filed a complaint, police formed a special team and nabbed the accused.

Venugopal came to Guntur three months ago due to differences with his wife, who was living in Hyderabad.

The girl was shifteded to Guntur Government Hospital for examination.