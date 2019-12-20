Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minor girl molested by 40-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

According to Circle Inspector (CI) S Rajasekhara Reddy, the accused Venugopal, molested a 4-year-old girl in his house at Railpet on Wednesday night. .

Published: 20th December 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A minor girl was allegedly molested by a 40-year-old man at Railpet in Guntur on Thursday.
Kothapet police have filed a case under Sections 5, 6 and 376  of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to Circle Inspector (CI) S Rajasekhara Reddy, the accused Venugopal, molested a 4-year-old girl in his house at Railpet on Wednesday night. .

Venugopal was a neighbour of the victim’s family and worked in a hotel. The girl’s father is a vegetable vendor and her mother works as a saleswoman at cloths showroom.

After returning home, the girl’s mother could not find her daughter and informed her husband. On way to the house, the girl’s father heard her scream from the accused’s house and barged into it.He found his daughter crying and laterlodged an FIR.

After the victim’s father filed a complaint, police formed a special team and nabbed the accused.

Venugopal came to Guntur three months ago due to differences with his wife, who was living in Hyderabad.

The girl was  shifteded to Guntur Government Hospital for examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur minor molestation case
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp