Telugu poet, writer Volga urges women to play decisive role in politics

She said that literary works with feminist perspective had begun to proliferate after the writers started identifying the ill-effects of patriarchy in the society, since 1980.

Published: 20th December 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sahitya Akademi Award winner, Telugu poet, writer and feminist Popuri Lalita Kumari, popularly known as Volga

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sahitya Akademi Award winner, Telugu poet, writer and feminist Popuri Lalita Kumari, popularly known as Volga, her pen name, has urged the girl students to behave like tigers while facing the societal problems by shedding their timidity as flowers shed their petals.

She was delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of the two-day UGC national conference on ‘Modern Telugu Literature  - Women’s Rights’, at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswavidyalayam (SPMVV) here on Thursday. In her speech she stressed on the need for women and girl students to change the structure of the present political system by taking active part in politics.

She said that there had always been a never-ending bond between law and literature, where most of the laws and Acts for the women had come into force after the first step was taken by the intellectual writers through their progressive literary works.

She said that literary works with feminist perspective had begun to proliferate after the writers started identifying the ill-effects of patriarchy in the society, since 1980. Renowned writer Dr C Bhavani Devi said that as a recognition of women’s role in modern Telugu literature, famous writer Rayaprolu Subba Rao coined the word ‘Telugu Talli’ for the first time. She lamented that the present generation of girls were facing many problems that were peculiar to their generation.

