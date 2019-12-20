Union Minister for Labour Gangwar lays stone for ESI hospital

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday said the construction of ESI Hospital would be completed in two years. He laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed ESI hospital at Gajularega in Vizianagaram district along with Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani, Minister for Labour and Employment Gummanuru Jayaram and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

The hospital will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 75.26 crore in an extent of five acres. Gangwar said about 3.88 lakh people and factory workers from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts would benefit from the ESI hospital. It would be a G+2 hospital. Out-patient department, laboratory, emergency ward and staff quarters would be constructed.