Waste-to-energy plant works at an end in Andhra's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Around 90 per cent works of the upcoming waste-to-energy project at Naidupet has been completed. The plant is expected to be ready by April, 2020 and will produce around 15MW power from 1,200 tonnes of solid waste.

The plant is spread over 20 acres with an attached dumping yard, which comes with facilities such as approach roads, drainage system and fencing. The project is located at Naidupet on the Guntur-Chilakaluripet National Highway.

The facility will process over 1,200 tonnes of solid waste belonging to nine municipalities in Guntur and Krishna districts.

Guntur and Vijayawada Municipal Corporations, Tenali, Tadepalli, Mangalagiri, Sattenapalli, Chilakaluripet, Vinukonda and Narsaraopet municipalities are partners in the project.

VMC will hand over 550 tonnes of waste every day, GMC 350 tonnes and the rest will come from the remaining seven municipalities.

Municipal commissioner C Anuradha said that it is first waste-to-energy project in the State. “The project has been designed using latest technology so that the GMC can get a better rank in Swachh Survekshan-2020 survey,” she added.