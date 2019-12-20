Home States Andhra Pradesh

Waste-to-energy plant works at an end in Andhra's Guntur

VMC will hand over 550 tonnes of waste every day, GMC 350 tonnes and the rest will come from the remaining seven municipalities.

Published: 20th December 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

The waste to energy project coming up at Naidupet in Guntur.

The waste to energy project coming up at Naidupet in Guntur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Around 90 per cent works of the upcoming waste-to-energy project at Naidupet has been completed. The plant is expected to be ready by April, 2020 and will produce around 15MW power from 1,200 tonnes of solid waste.

The plant is spread over 20 acres  with an attached dumping yard, which comes with facilities such as approach roads, drainage system and fencing. The project is located at Naidupet on the Guntur-Chilakaluripet National Highway.

The facility will process over 1,200 tonnes of solid waste belonging to nine municipalities in Guntur and Krishna districts.

Guntur and Vijayawada Municipal Corporations, Tenali, Tadepalli, Mangalagiri, Sattenapalli, Chilakaluripet, Vinukonda and Narsaraopet municipalities are partners in the project.

VMC will hand over 550 tonnes of waste every day, GMC 350 tonnes and the rest will come from the remaining seven municipalities.

Municipal commissioner C Anuradha said that it is first waste-to-energy project in the State. “The project has been designed using latest technology so that the GMC can get a better rank in Swachh Survekshan-2020 survey,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Waste to energy plant Andhra Pradesh Waste to energy plant
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp