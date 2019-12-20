Will pay dues to wind, solar power companies, Andhra government tells High court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it will pay the dues it owes to wind and solar power companies and assured it of resolving the issue within a month. The submission was made during hearing on a batch of appeals filed by wind and solar power companies against the order of a single-judge bench that the government must pay them `2.43 and `2.44 per unit respectively till the dispute between the two sides was decided by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC).

Appearing on behalf of the government, Advocate General S Sriram said, “There will be no problem in payments. We are committed to implement the order of the single-judge bench.” Dealing with the appeals, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari and Justice M Venkataramana directed the government to file an affidavit on all aspects pertaining to the payment of dues to the companies and also, explaining the reasons for not buying power from solar power companies. Advocates appearing for the petitioners informed the court that their clients were on the verge of bankruptcy due to the non-payment of dues. They complained that the government hasn’t paid even at the rate specified in the single-judge order and that it has stopped buying power altogether from solar power companies.

In response, the AG submitted that a sum of `200 crore has been released towards payment of dues for the companies. After hearing arguments of both sides, the bench directed the government to file an affidavit and posted the matter to Friday.