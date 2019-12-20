YSRC leaders in Vizag upbeat about Andhra CM Jagan's 3 capital hint

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC leaders in the district are upbeat in the wake of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinting that Visakhapatnam could be developed as an executive capital on the last day of the winter session of the Legislative Assembly.

The leaders feel they have been on the defensive due to sand issue and now Jagan’s statement in the House has given a new fillip to the party in north coastal Andhra, stronghold of Telugu Desam Party (TDP). If Vizag is turned into the executive capital of the State, it will help the party consolidate its strength in the local body elections in the region, due in the next couple of months.

The ruling party leaders anticipate all HoDs of various departments along with Secretariat to be located in the city. This will give a big push to balanced development of all three regions of the State, they said.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi said the Chief Minister’s proposal of three capitals has gained national prominence.

The minister said here on Thursday decentralised administration will ensure overall development of the State. Visakhapatnam was best suited to be executive capital of the State, he said. Srinivasa Rao said Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that one- man committee report on the issue will be thoroughly discussed and implemented with acceptance of people was being received very well.

Anankapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnadh said the dream of north Andhra could be realised. He said the State will witness rapid growth if Vizag is turnd into the executive capital. Stating that the Chief Minister has made proposals for development of all three regions in the State, Amarnadh said the city, which has expanded from Anakapalle to Bhogapuram, is ideal for the executive capital. He said it was not right on part of the TDP from the region to oppose the Chief Minister’s statement. Amarnadh said YSRC will get support from all sections of people in the region.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson D Srinivasa Rao said the city infrastructure will be developed as part of the masterplan and hoped it will meet the requirement for locating the executive capital here. He said the Chief Minister’s vision was to develop all 13 districts in the State.