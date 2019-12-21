ACB unearths assets worth Rs 2.53 crore of Irrigation Superintending Engineer

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : ACB sleuths conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of N Krishna Rao, Irrigation Superintending Engineer (SE) at Dowleswaram, in Kakinada and other parts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad on Friday and unearthed Rs 2.53 crore assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Based on reliable information that he had amassed wealth through illegal means, ACB teams conducted simultaneous searches at his houses in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari, at Bhimavaram, Palakollu and Tadepalligudem in West Godavari, at Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district and in Hyderabad of Telangana.

The ACB officials said that Krishna Rao joined the Irrigation Department as supervisor (in the rank of assistant engineer) on March 6, 1986, and worked in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Samalkot. Subsequently, he was promoted as deputy executive engineer and worked in Yeleru, Samalkot and Dowleswaram irrigation sub-divisions.

Later, he worked as an executive engineer in Dowleswaram. In 2017, he was promoted as an SE and posted in Dowleswaram irrigation circle. During the searches, the ACB officials found assets worth `3,35,42,961 (book value). After assessing his income, it was found that he was in possession of disproportionate assets worth `2.53 crore (book value).