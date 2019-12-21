Cabinet meet on Dec 27 to approve GN Rao panel report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said the State Cabinet will discuss the GN Rao Committee report on December 27 and take a decision. Speaking to mediapersons after the committee members made public their recommendations to the government, he said emphasis would be laid on comprehensive development of all the 13 districts.

Alleging that the previous TDP government did not consider reports of Sri Krishna and Sivaramakrishnan committees, he made it clear that the government was not in a position to construct the capital city with `1 lakh crore. If the government focuses only on Guntur, what about the 12 other districts, he asked. The CM’s camp-office will be in Vijayawada as well, he clarified in reply to a query.