Gorantla ‘cleans, kisses’ shoe in protest against JC remarks against police

ANANTAPUR : CI-turned-Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav staged a novel protest by ‘cleaning and kissing’ the shoe of a police personnel in protest against the comments made by former MP JC Diwakar Reddy.At a press conference here on Friday, the MP ‘cleaned’ the shoe of a police personnel with a piece of cloth and later ‘kissed’ it to express his resentment over the derogatory remarks made by Diwakar Reddy against the police personnel.

Gorantla said that he felt painful at the comments of Diwakar Reddy. “When JC was making such comments against police personnel, Chandrababu Naidu, who often claims that he has vast political experience, did not even try to stop him” he claimed.He flayed Naidu for laughing like ‘Duryodhana’ when JC was making derogatory comments against police. Diwakar Reddy earlier too made derogatory comments against police, but he failed to mend his ways, he pointed out.

Case registered against former MP Diwakar Reddy

Anantapur: A case was registered against former MP JC Diwakar Reddy for his derogatory remarks against the Anantapur rural police. DSP G Veera Raghava Reddy said district police officers’ association president Triloknath filed a complaint against Diwakar Reddy. A case under Sections 153 A and 506 was registered against the former MP. Diwakar Reddy had allegedly said that he will make police officials lick his shoes once the TDP returns to power in the State.