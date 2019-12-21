Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gorantla ‘cleans, kisses’ shoe in protest against JC remarks against police

Gorantla said that he felt painful at the comments of Diwakar Reddy. 

Published: 21st December 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Gorantla Madhav

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : CI-turned-Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav staged a novel protest by ‘cleaning and kissing’ the shoe of a police personnel in protest against the comments made by former MP JC Diwakar Reddy.At a press conference here on Friday, the MP ‘cleaned’ the shoe of a police personnel with a piece of cloth and later ‘kissed’ it to express his resentment over the derogatory remarks made by Diwakar Reddy against the police personnel.

Gorantla said that he felt painful at the comments of Diwakar Reddy. “When JC was making such comments against police personnel, Chandrababu Naidu, who often claims that he has vast political experience, did not even try to stop him” he claimed.He flayed Naidu for laughing like ‘Duryodhana’ when JC was making derogatory comments against police. Diwakar Reddy earlier too made derogatory comments against police, but he failed to mend his ways, he pointed out.

Case registered against former MP Diwakar Reddy
Anantapur: A case was registered against former MP JC Diwakar Reddy for his derogatory remarks against the Anantapur rural police. DSP G Veera Raghava Reddy said district police officers’ association president Triloknath filed a complaint against Diwakar Reddy. A case under Sections 153 A and 506 was registered against the former MP. Diwakar Reddy had allegedly said that he will make police officials lick his shoes once the TDP returns to power in the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CI-turned-Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav derogatory remarks Diwakar Reddy
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp