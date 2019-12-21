Mee Seva staff across AP on indefinite strike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mee Seva centres across the State remained closed on Friday as part of the indefinite strike called by Mee Seva employees. As many as 30,000 employees have taken part in the strike, demanding that the government provide them with job security. The Mee Seva agents stated that the State government was taking decisions that would adversely affect their livelihood.

Speaking to TNIE, a member of the Mee Seva Employees’ Association J Satyanarayana said, “The new government is not taking any clear decision regarding our livelihood. They recruited staff for Village and Ward Secretariats first and now they are offering services that we offer free of cost.

We oppose the State government’s decision as 30,000 people are going to lose their jobs. We will continue our strike until we get clarity regarding the situation.”Other members said the government should ask the public to take benefit of government schemes through Mee Seva centres and services.

