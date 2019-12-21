NDRF fish out man’s body from River Krishna

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The body of a 39-year-old man was fished out by the NDRF from River Krishna at Tangeda village of Machavaram mandal in Guntur district on Friday. According to Piduguralla Station House Officer (SHO) A Surendra Babu, the victim Maganti Konda’s body was found four days after the NDRF team began search operation.

The police had booked a missing case based on the complaint filed by Konda’s wife Saidamma on

November 21. During investigation, the police found that Konda was involved in an illegitimate affair with a woman of Vemavaram village in the same mandal. The police found five persons involved in the murder of Konda.

According to the SHO, the accused had carried an attack on Konda with an iron weapon and then thrown his body into the river at Tangeda. The police informed the NDRF, who conducted search and fished out the body tied to a bike. It was later shifted to Gurajal area hospital.