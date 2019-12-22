Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government planning to create 25 districts: YSRC general secretary Vijayasai

Vijayasai said Jagan could implement many schemes in five months which the former government could not even do in five years.

Published: 22nd December 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao cutting cake to celebrate CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday in Vizag on Saturday

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao cutting cake to celebrate CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday in Vizag on Saturda. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After deciding to create three capitals, now the State government is considering to create 25 instead of 13 districts in the State, YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy said here on Saturday. Addressing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday celebrations organised at YSRC city office at Maddilapalem, Vijayasai Reddy said the Chief Minister has created history by declaring three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. He said the Chief Minister proposed three capitals with view to serve the people better and ensure equitable development of all the regions of the State. He said as a part of it, Jagan was contemplating to create 25 districts in the State. 

Vijayasai said Jagan could implement many schemes in five months which the former government could not even do in five years. He said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was trying to damage the Chief Minister’s image. He said people should support Jagan, who was striving to uplift every section of society. He said YSRC flag should flutter in every ward in the elections to be held for local bodies, including Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi said the Chief Minister was committed to develop backward north Andhra region. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was spending sleepless nights ever since the YSRC came to power in the State, Srinivasa Rao said.A string of programmes were organised across the State to mark the birthday of Jagan Mohan Reddy. A blood donation camp was organised at the party’s north constituency office to mark the occasion.MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLAs Tippala Nagi Reddy and Adeep Raj and party leaders were present.

Bheemili to be developed
Later speaking at a meeting at Bheemili, Vijayasai Reddy said the government proposed to set up executive capital in Visakhapatnam. However, Naidu was opposing the proposal and trying his best to obstruct the government from doing so. Stating that north Andhra was backward region, the YSRC MP said to develop it, Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed to shift the executive capital to the city. Vijayasai Reddy said the Chief Minister, ministers and all executives will be staying in the city and it will help propel development of the region.

He said it was happy to say that Bheemili will witness more development as a capital was coming up in Bheemili Assembly segment. He said Bheemili people during elections took a right decision to elect YSRC MLA. He hoped that Bheemili segment will emerge as a mega city. He said the State government was striving to ensure equitable development of all regions and all sections in all districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh 3 capital Vijayasai Reddy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp