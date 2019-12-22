Andhra Pradesh government planning to create 25 districts: YSRC general secretary Vijayasai

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After deciding to create three capitals, now the State government is considering to create 25 instead of 13 districts in the State, YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy said here on Saturday. Addressing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday celebrations organised at YSRC city office at Maddilapalem, Vijayasai Reddy said the Chief Minister has created history by declaring three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. He said the Chief Minister proposed three capitals with view to serve the people better and ensure equitable development of all the regions of the State. He said as a part of it, Jagan was contemplating to create 25 districts in the State.

Vijayasai said Jagan could implement many schemes in five months which the former government could not even do in five years. He said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was trying to damage the Chief Minister’s image. He said people should support Jagan, who was striving to uplift every section of society. He said YSRC flag should flutter in every ward in the elections to be held for local bodies, including Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi said the Chief Minister was committed to develop backward north Andhra region. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was spending sleepless nights ever since the YSRC came to power in the State, Srinivasa Rao said.A string of programmes were organised across the State to mark the birthday of Jagan Mohan Reddy. A blood donation camp was organised at the party’s north constituency office to mark the occasion.MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLAs Tippala Nagi Reddy and Adeep Raj and party leaders were present.

Bheemili to be developed

Later speaking at a meeting at Bheemili, Vijayasai Reddy said the government proposed to set up executive capital in Visakhapatnam. However, Naidu was opposing the proposal and trying his best to obstruct the government from doing so. Stating that north Andhra was backward region, the YSRC MP said to develop it, Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed to shift the executive capital to the city. Vijayasai Reddy said the Chief Minister, ministers and all executives will be staying in the city and it will help propel development of the region.

He said it was happy to say that Bheemili will witness more development as a capital was coming up in Bheemili Assembly segment. He said Bheemili people during elections took a right decision to elect YSRC MLA. He hoped that Bheemili segment will emerge as a mega city. He said the State government was striving to ensure equitable development of all regions and all sections in all districts.