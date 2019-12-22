BJP trying to mislead people, says CPI general secretary D Raja

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary D Raja slammed the Centre over deepening economic crisis in the country.The CPI leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to mislead the people of the country by introducing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAa) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Parliament and lamented they are trying to divide the people on the basis of caste and religion in order to establish a Hindu country.

Raja said unemployment is growing in the country due to financial crisis and the people are facing difficulties, but the BJP is negligent of its duties.He alleged the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre announced that they would provide two crore job but ignored the promise after assuming power.

Raja asked the people to participate in a bandh on January 8 and to extend their support to CPI.

He urged the party leaders to work for strengthening the party in villages and towns.