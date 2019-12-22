Case against TDP leader Ayyanna for obstructing cops on duty

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Narsipatnam police have filed a case against TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on charges of obstructing the police personnel from performing their duty. Ayyanna allegedly picked up an argument with the police when they visited his house following a dispute between the family members over the party flag. According to Assistant SP Rishant, a case was filed against Patrudu for obstructing police from discharging their duties.

The case was filed after taking legal opinion. He said further course of action will be taken after investigation into the case. The police filed a case under Sections 353, 500 and 504 of IPC.On Thursday last, a verbal clash reportedly took place between family members of Ayyanna Patrudu and Sanyasi Patrudu when the latter chose to hoist the YSRC flag on their house.

Following the incident, members of both families filed complaints with the police. Narsipatnam Sub-Inspector K Lakshmana Rao along with policemen then went to their house in view of prevailing tense situation.However, Ayyanna, who returned from Vizag in the evening, questioned the police for staying put at their house.He allegedly picked up an argument with the policemen. He questioned them what the police were doing when former sarpanch Latchapatrudu’s daughter Lakshmi was attacked.