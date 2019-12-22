Case filed by Andhra cops in 6 days in POCSO case

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The cops filed a case in court within six days from the day of incident, against a man accused of raping a five-year-old girl. Guntur urban Superintendent of Police (SP) PHD Ramakrishna said that the case was filed in court within six days after collecting all evidences related to the molestation case.

He said the police arrested the accused Tadiparthi Lakshma Reddy on December 14 and produced him in court to speed up trial.

The victim was also shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for examination after lodging an FIR against the accused on December 12. “We will submit the charge sheet with all details very soon. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) BV Subba Rao has submitted the case details. Inquiry was conducted and evidences collected as per the directions of South Coastal Zone Guntur range Inspector General (IG) Vineet Brijlal and Director General of Police (DGP) Gowtham Sawang to punish the accused as per the law,” he added.