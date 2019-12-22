Dip in crimes against women in Andhra's Prakasam district

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said that in 2019, a total of 7,145 cases were reported as against 6984 in 2018.

ONGOLE:  Releasing the annual record of the district police’s achievements and crime trends for 2019 here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said that due to awareness camps conducted by the police, crimes against women has decreased as compared to 2018.   

He said that in 2019, a total of 7,145 cases were reported as against 6984 in 2018. “Due to implementation of Spandana programme in Prakasam District, there was a rise in cases being reported. Murder cases dipped by 50 per cent, while there was a marginal increase in dacoity and robbery cases,” the SP said.
Kaushal pointed out that due to effective law enforcement in the second half of the year, there was a decline in accidents on National and State Highways. 

He said that there was 15 per cent increase in property recovery this year compared to last year. Appreciating the district police, the SP said that they booked many cases against the notorious Pardhi and Palaparthi Yesu Gang. “Altogether, 112 history sheets have been opened against rowdies, POCSO caseoffenders and other suspects,” he said.

Kaushal lauded the police in cracking sensational cases involving rape of minor girls at RTC bus stand, Ongole in June, at Patchava village of Jarugumalli Mandal in November, a lady at Rajupalem village in December and brutal murder of an SC woman and her kid at Lingamgunta village this month.Speaking on convictions in criminal cases, the police official said that this year, trial was held for 2191 cases in various courts. “Out of these 101 cases belonged to crimes committed this year,” he added. 

The SP said that crimes against SCs/STs decreased to 168, when compared with last year’s 228. “This year, the accused got successful conviction in six SC/ST Prevention Of Atrocities (POA) Act cases,” he stated.The SP said that the police seized 19,661 kg of banned gutka worth `4.8 crore this year, while in 2018, they seized `69 lakh worth gutka, witnessing a rise of 687.21 per cent. 

For drunk driving, 10,719 cases were booked in 2019 and over `222 crore fine was collected from the offenders for violations under the Motor Vehicles Act,1988. “In 2019 in Lok Adalats, 3040 cases were settled amicably outside courts,” the SP added.

