GMC commissioner inspects Guntur Channel

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation(GMC) commissioner C Anuradha inspected the Guntur Channel at Atmakur, Kolanukonda on Saturday and directed the engineering department officials responsible for supplying drinking water to the city, to take all necessary measures to ensure its cleanliness. The channel supplies drinking water to Guntur, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli municipalities. This is why the commissioner questioned the officials concerned about waste water discharged into it by industries.