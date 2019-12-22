Governor Biswabhusan to visit Kurnool district today

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran will visit Kurnool district on Sunday to participate in several development programmes. He will arrive at Srisailam by helicopter at 8.35 am on Sunday. Then, he along with his family members, will visit Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and later he will visit Sivaji Spoorthi Kendram and Chenchu Lakshmi Tribal Museum in the temple town.

The Governor will also interact with the tribals in Srisailam. He will then reach Kurnool city by helicopter, which will land at APSP Second Battalion ground. From there he will go to the State government’s guest house where he will have lunch.

The Governor will visit the Kurnool government general hospital where he will inaugurate a mineral water plant near the super specialty block and he will also participate in the old students’ interaction programme in the Kurnool Medical College. Later, the Governor will attend the launch ceremony of Ghana Jeevamrutham scheme at Gayatri Gosala in Dupadu village on the city outskirts. Later, he will return around 5.25 pm on the same day to the Gannavaram Airport by helicopter.