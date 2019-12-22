MGNREGS works help check migration in Andhra's Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With a view to stop mass migration of people to other Sates and cities for livelihood, district water management agency (DWMA) officials have provided wage works under MGNREGS in the district. Over 50,000 works have been completed, while another 42,000 are underway so far.

In an attempt to provide works to all wage seekers, about 4.86 lakh job cards have been issued in the district. There are about 7.67 lakh labourers from 43,375 groups in the district. About 80 per cent of people depend on agriculture and allied sectors in Srikakulam district.

As much as Rs 81,646.77 lakh was estimated to be incurred under various components in the MGNREGS in the district in the current fiscal. Speaking to TNIE, DWMA PD H Kurma Rao said the district topped the State and stood third in the country in the MGNREGS works expenditure.

He also said about Rs 802 crore was spent under various components, including Rs 480 crore as wage expenditure. About Rs 296 crore was spent on material component works alone in the current fiscal, he added. The award was granted for timely payment of wages, wage rate, transparency and accountability, highest participation of women and physically challenged. As many as 2,48,98,829 man-days have been generated from the wage and material component works in the district.