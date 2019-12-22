Officials inspect Andhra Pradesh mining plant

KURNOOL: Mines and Geology Department deputy director Rajasekhar inspected Maruthi Sipath Sponge Plant at Madhavaram in Mantralayam mandal on Saturday over allegations that the plant management was shifting iron ore to foreign countries via Krishnapatnam Port. He warned of taking stern action if anyone was found guilty. Later, speaking to the media, he said that he inspected records and collected samples to send the same to lab for testing.
