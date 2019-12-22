Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six pro-Amaravati farmers booked for painting government offices black

After announcement of the GN Rao Committee report, tension mounted among the public in the capital region.

Published: 22nd December 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 08:54 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police booked six pro-Amaravati farmers for painting government offices black, attempting to forcefully barge into Secretariat by jumping over barricades and trying to cut the water supply line to the Secretariat. The Guntur police stated that restrictions under IPC Section 144 and 30 were imposed in Amaravati but the protestors violated the restriction. Hence they were booked.

After announcement of the GN Rao Committee report, tension mounted among the public in the capital region. The police booked two for forcefully trying to enter the Secretariat. The police verified the CCTV footage and arrested the culprits. 

The police also filed three cases against people, who painted the Panchayat offices with black paint at Rayapudi, Malkapuram, Tulluru and Velagapudi villages. Another case was filed against violators who tried to stop water supply to Secretariat and other villages by threatening the officer at Tulluru pumphouse.SP Ch Vijaya Rao said that the police department has set up police pickets in many places so people should cooperate with the police. 

