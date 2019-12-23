Home States Andhra Pradesh

Agitations against the YSRC government’s idea continue in Amaravati

Tension in Rayapudi as police foil protesters’ attempt to climb water tank.

Police removing a boat from the middle of the road, which was placed as part of the protest, at Mandadam in Amaravati on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agitations against the YSRC government’s idea of a ‘decentralised administration’ continued on the fifth day on Sunday. Farmers of all the 29 capital region villages staged protests by blocking roads with tractors and benches, and conducted rallies holding black flags expressing their anger.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement during the last Assembly session that there will be all-round development if a State has three capitals has created unrest among farmers and other locals as they are uncertain of their future.

Since the morning, farmers protested at main centres in their respective villages; a rally was carried out till Uddandarayunipalem, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the capital in 2015.

They also held ‘vanta varpu’ protest and questioned the government what would it tell PM Modi for shifting the capital. The protestors said, “This is the place where our Prime Minister laid the foundation for the construction of Amaravati. He brought sand from Parliament premises and holy water from Ganga and blessed the capital. If the YSRC government wants to divide the State administration, how will they face the PM?”

Mild tension prevailed for a while in Rayapudi when scores of protesters tried to climb a water tank. However, police dispersed the crowd.

Expressing anger, farmers raised slogans against the police and the CM. “Had Jagan said that the capital would be shifted from Amaravati if he became the CM, he would not have won the election. He had promised on various occasions that Amaravati will remain the capital. If he    had announced the 3-capital plan earlier, YSRC wouldn’t have got many votes,” Butchaiah, a farmer from Thullur, rued.
The agitators received youngsters’ support as students from VIT College participated in the protest.

