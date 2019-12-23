Amaravati Nrityotsav concludes on grand note

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dancers from across the country performed eye-catching acts on the concluding day of Amaravati Nrityotsav at Siddhartha Auditorium in Vijayawada on Sunday. The performances began with a group from Vijayawada- Dr Chinta Ravi Balakrishna and troupe, who presented Ananda Narthana Ganpathim written by Uthukadu Venkata Subba Aiyyar.

This was followed by chitanbarastavam performed by the same group.

The troupe from the organising academy, Natraj Music and Dance Academy (NMDA), performed marakata manimaya chela.

Another group from Mumbai, Shamal Pawar and troupe mesmerised the audience with their Bharatnatyam play titled Sarvam Sakthimayam, a Hindustani composition. The dancers depicted the elements of yoga chakras within the human body.

Roopa Gayatri from Visakhapatnam performed a Kuchipudi solo performance titled Chudaramma Satulala. The event concluded with another solo performance by PKVN Madhumita, a dancer from Hyderabad, who presented Krishna Shabdam.

Speaking on the occasion, festival director and founder of NMDA BR Vikram Kumar said, “Despite putting up a great lineup of artistes from across the country there has been no support from the Centre as well as the State government’s cultural bodies. However, I thank a few private companies for their support extended as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.”