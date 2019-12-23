Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC shifting: Bar federations of six districts calls for court boycott

The JAC adopted resolutions against the reported move to set up the High Court in Kurnool and executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

Published: 23rd December 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the GN Rao Committee report, which proposed Kurnool as the judicial capital of the State, the Bar Federations of six districts have formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to fight against the reported move to shift the High Court from Amaravati.

The JAC has given a call for court boycott from December 23 to 27. It will also organise ‘Chalo High Court’ on December 24 as part of the protest programme.

The Bar Federations of Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, East and West Godavari districts held a meeting in the city on Sunday to chalk out the future course of action to stall the move to shift the High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool.

They elected AP Bar Council member Chalasani Ajay Kumar as the JAC chairman.

The JAC adopted resolutions against the reported move to set up the High Court in Kurnool and executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

“How could the government announce Kurnool as judicial capital of the State when the proceedings are being conducted in a proper manner from the AP High Court set up at Nelapadu in Amaravati, which is the most ideal place and easily accessible to people from all regions in the State,” asked Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) president P Lakshmikanth. Speaking to TNIE, the BBA president made it clear that they are not against the development of North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Instead of shifting the HC from Amaravati, the government should consider setting up of judicial benches in Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, he said.

Announcing their future course of action, he said the JAC would organise ‘Chalo High Court’ on December 24 involving the members of various Bar Federations. A march will be taken out from the Civil Courts Complex in the city to Prakasam Barrage on December 26, followed by a demonstration involving political parties, farmers and people’s organisations. “We will also organise a series of programmes to educate people in the capital region on the government’s proposal of shifting the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam,” he said.

The JAC will announce its further course of action at Nelapadu on December 27 as the State Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at Velagapudi on that day to discuss the GN Rao Committee report. “We will intensify our agitation if the State Cabinet approves the expert committee report,” Lakshmikanth added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kurnool Amaravati high court AP Bar Council Chalasani Ajay Kumar
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp