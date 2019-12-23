Andhra Pradesh HC shifting: Bar federations of six districts calls for court boycott

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the GN Rao Committee report, which proposed Kurnool as the judicial capital of the State, the Bar Federations of six districts have formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to fight against the reported move to shift the High Court from Amaravati.

The JAC has given a call for court boycott from December 23 to 27. It will also organise ‘Chalo High Court’ on December 24 as part of the protest programme.

The Bar Federations of Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, East and West Godavari districts held a meeting in the city on Sunday to chalk out the future course of action to stall the move to shift the High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool.

They elected AP Bar Council member Chalasani Ajay Kumar as the JAC chairman.

The JAC adopted resolutions against the reported move to set up the High Court in Kurnool and executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

“How could the government announce Kurnool as judicial capital of the State when the proceedings are being conducted in a proper manner from the AP High Court set up at Nelapadu in Amaravati, which is the most ideal place and easily accessible to people from all regions in the State,” asked Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) president P Lakshmikanth. Speaking to TNIE, the BBA president made it clear that they are not against the development of North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Instead of shifting the HC from Amaravati, the government should consider setting up of judicial benches in Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, he said.

Announcing their future course of action, he said the JAC would organise ‘Chalo High Court’ on December 24 involving the members of various Bar Federations. A march will be taken out from the Civil Courts Complex in the city to Prakasam Barrage on December 26, followed by a demonstration involving political parties, farmers and people’s organisations. “We will also organise a series of programmes to educate people in the capital region on the government’s proposal of shifting the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam,” he said.

The JAC will announce its further course of action at Nelapadu on December 27 as the State Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at Velagapudi on that day to discuss the GN Rao Committee report. “We will intensify our agitation if the State Cabinet approves the expert committee report,” Lakshmikanth added.