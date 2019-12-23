Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh man murders wife with cricket bat, surrenders

A miffed Mustafa attacked his wife with a cricket bat and she died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Later, the accused surrendered at the police station.

Published: 23rd December 2019 10:26 AM

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A person in a fit of rage, murdered his wife with a cricket bat at Narasaraopet on Saturday and it came to light on Sunday.

According to Narasaraopet rural police, an altercation took place between Sk Mustafa and his wife Hayatunnisa on Saturday night in their house at Sai Nagar.

A miffed Mustafa attacked his wife with a cricket bat and she died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Later, the accused surrendered at the police station on Sunday morning.

Narasaraopet rural Circle Inspector Y Achaiah said that the deceased was a government teacher. She taught at an upper primary school in Burnpet, Narasaraopet town.

However, her husband was unemployed.

He took money from her many times to start businesses, but they failed each time. Prior to her death, she gave him Rs 2 lakh to start a cloth business, but that too proved to be a failure. This resulted in a heated exchange between the two on Saturday night and culminated in Hayatunnisa’s murder.

Police shifted the body to Narasaraopet Government Hospital for postmortem and investigation is underway.

TAGS
Andhra murder Andhra Pradesh murder
