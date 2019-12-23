Busy schedule for Jagan on home turf for three days 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-day visit to Kadapa district, starting Monday.

On Monday, after laying the foundation stone for steel plant at Sunnapurallapalle in Jammalamadugu mandal and addressing public, he will lay foundation stones for development works in Mydukur and Badvel Assembly constituencies and address another public meeting.

Later, he will lay the foundation stones for various development works (cancer hospital with an outlay of Rs 107 crore, super speciality wing with an outlay of Rs 175 crore, psychiatry hospital with Rs 25.85 crore) at RIMS in Kadapa and inaugurate YSR free food building.

He will lay the foundation for railway overbridge in Kadapa to be constructed at a cost of Rs 82.75 crore.

On December 24, he will visit YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya and pay floral tributes to his late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

He will lay foundation stones for various development works taken up in the constituency including lift irrigation scheme to divert water from GNSS to HNSS to be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore and Velagallu lift irrigation scheme to be taken up at Rs 6.6 crore.

On December 25, he will celebrate Christmas at CSI Church and lay the foundation stone for Pulivendula Medical College to be constructed at a cost of Rs 347 crore.