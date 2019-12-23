Crop insurance for Rabi now as 100 per cent government scheme in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday ordered implementation of the Crop Insurance Scheme for Rabi 2019-20 as a 100 per cent State scheme for all farmers, who are cultivating agriculture and horticulture crops as notified by the agriculture and cooperation department for insurance coverage in the specified areas, pending establishment of the Andhra Pradesh General Insurance Company Limited.

The cultivators, whose data is uploaded in the prescribed website of the agriculture department, after joint ‘azmoish’ (supervision) by the agriculture and the revenue department functionaries of the village secretariat, before the crop-wise cut-off dates notified by the agriculture department, will be eligible for coverage under the scheme.

The existing procedure for the determination of crop loss and the settlement of claims, as stipulated under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme shall be adopted in the implementation of the scheme.

No premium subsidy shall be paid to any agency either by the cultivators or by the government. The government shall directly settle all the eligible claims and remit the claim amount to Aadhar-linked bank account of cultivators concerned.