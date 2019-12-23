Farmer organisations gear up for rural bandh on January 8

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Farmer organisations in the State are gearing up for rural India bandh on January 8, meant for pressuring policymakers to address the agriculture crisis in the country by implementing the MS Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

In a meeting organised by the farmer organisations here on Sunday, it was decided that tenant farmers and traders would be taken into confidence to make the strike successful.

Speaking to the media, Akhil Bharath Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee AP convener and former agriculture minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said villagers will stop sending their produce and goods to the urban areas and, at the same time, goods from urban areas will not be allowed to villages on January 8.

He pointed out that the NDA government went back on its promise to implement MS Swaminatha Commission’s recommendations. “Today, with no remunerative price, farmers are in a fix. If the situation continues, it may lead to food shortage in the coming days,” he said. Another leader cited onion crisis as an example of an unpredictable future.