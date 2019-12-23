Inter-district athletics meet in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar inaugurated the inter-district cross country championship organised by the Athletics Association of Guntur (AAG) on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Anand Kumar said that the winners will participate in the National level cross country championship to be held in Karimnagar in the neighbouring State of Telangana.

"More than 368 athletes from the 13 districts of the State have participated in the tournament. Running competitions for 10 km, 8 km, 6 km, 4 km and 2 km for both males and females are being held across three age categories-under 20, 18 and 16."