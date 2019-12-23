JNTU-K sanctions Rs 67 crore for five buildings

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) has sanctioned Rs 67.15 crore for the construction of five buildings within its campus premises. The university’s executive council has decided to complete the works within the next academic year.

Earlier, the State government allotted 85-acre land at Kakani in Narasaraopet mandal for construction purposes. Also, the university sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the construction of a compound wall and it is almost complete.

During the executive council’s 25th meeting in November, vice-chancellor Professor V Ramalinga Raju approved funding for administrative, academic blocks, boy’s hostel, electrical substation buildings and roads. Designs to construct five buildings were also prepared.

The committee estimated the G+1 buildings for ECE academic block-1 would cost Rs 10.80 crore, G+2 buildings for CEC academic buildings Rs 12.90 crore, G+1 administrative block Rs 9.78 crore and G+5 boys hostel buildings for Rs 27.61 lakh.

The remaining amount would be used to construct internal roads, drainage systems and other basic amenities within the college premises.

Principal professor VV Subba Rao said the university will invite tenders soon and after completion of the tender process, a foundation stone would be laid for construction of administrative and academic blocks in January 2020.